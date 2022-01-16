3 ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Characters Who Might Return in 2022?

Three Characters from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Could Return in 2022?

In 2021, the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful underwent a lot of changes.

Kimberlin Brown and Sean Kanan reprised their roles as Sheila Carter and Deacon Sharpe, respectively.

Producers also replaced Taylor Hayes with Krista Allen in the role.

The year 2022 will also be significant for the show, particularly if these three characters return.

Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) is a character who fans of The Bold and the Beautiful want to see return.

Bridget has returned several times since moving to New York in 2012, mostly for family functions.

However, it is possible that she will return to Los Angeles permanently.

So… if you only use Twitter, (hashtag)bridget will be in town on November 2nd.

@BandB_CBS(hashtag)boldandbeautifulpic.twitter.comtvLXmm0sj9

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon’s previous affair are the focus of the show.

Deacon was married to Bridget at the time of their trysts, which was one of the show’s most shocking moments.

Bridget was devastated by her mother’s and husband’s betrayal.

Bridget could return and reopen old wounds now that Brooke and Deacon are possibly rekindling their relationship.

Kanan, like the rest of the world, wishes to see her return.

Bridget’s return, Kanan says in an interview with The TV Water Cooler, will be a turning point for his character.

“I think Deacon apologizing would be really interesting.”

“Like sincerely apologized for what he did and hoped to be forgiven,” the actor explained.

Fans said their goodbyes to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) last year after she left the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Before she left, Zoe and her sister Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) patched up their strained relationship.

The writers left the possibility of a Zoe return open, which could happen at any time.

Paris is torn between being with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and being with Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz).

Zoe was engaged to Carter at the time she appeared on the show, but she had feelings for Zende.

Zoe ended up with neither man in the end.

This will not sit well with Zoe, who has both men vying for her affections in Paris.

This could be the driving force behind her…

So… in case you’re only a twitter person… #bridget quickly visits nov 2nd. Any guesses why?? @BandB_CBS#boldandbeautifulpic.twitter.com/tvLXmm0sj9

— Ashley Jones (@AshleyAJones) October 27, 2020

Something we never thought we would see #BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com/MMYDOWSich

— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 24, 2021