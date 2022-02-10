3 Characters Who Were No-Shows in Season 1 ‘And Just Like That…’

On February 3, the final episode of And Just Like That… aired.

Fans have some questions now that they’ve had time to digest the action-packed 10-episode run.

Many fans, for example, are curious as to why certain characters were unable to make an appearance.

Three much-anticipated characters were never physically included in the HBO Max adaptation.

John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw on Sex and the City in seasons 3 and 4, told Page Six in April 2021 that he would be in the HBO Max reboot.

He even said he’d be in “a couple” of episodes.

Many fans wondered if Aidan and Carrie Bradshaw would rekindle their romance after hearing the news.

It did not occur.

Aidan fans awaited the final episode in the hopes of seeing the dreamy furniture designer.

To be fair, Corbett may have confirmed his participation, but no one else has.

When asked about Corbett’s possible appearance during production, Parker was evasive.

Aidan’s appearance was “never in the works,” according to Julie Rottenberg, a writer for the show, who also added that the entire team loves Corbett and that it was “nothing personal.”

Aidan wasn’t the only character whose existence was questioned before he was removed from the series entirely.

Isaac Powell had joined the cast of And Just Like That… as a new character named George, according to Deadline in July 2021.

The casting was also announced on HBO Max’s Instagram account.

Powell was never cast in the show, and HBO removed the casting announcement from Instagram a few weeks later.

George was supposed to be a brand-new character, and no one involved with the project has revealed what the plot was supposed to be.

Powell’s casting sparked speculation that he would play Mr.

Big’s long-lost child.

The plot would have been intriguing, but it never materialized.

Fans of Sex and the City were disappointed to learn that Kim Cattrall would not reprise her role in the HBO Max reboot.

Cattrall has expressed her feelings about the franchise, her time on the show, and the possibility of reprising her role.

Years before And Just…, she made it clear who she was.

