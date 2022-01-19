3 Couples From ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Who Will Split Up in 2022

3 Couples Who Will Split in 2022 From ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Many famous couples have come from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Viewers have been tuning in since 1987 to watch the epic love stories of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

As fans are well aware, not every relationship is ideal, and a few lovers are currently having difficulties.

This year, three couples may call it quits.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s super-couple is Brooke and Ridge.

Their famous love story has spanned 34 years and is filled with both happy and sad moments.

The year 2022 is already off to a bad start for the couple.

Can Brooke and Deacon keep their marriage? (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.comHgYfhC8GoU

Spoilers for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke and Ridge Are Splitting Due to Deacon

On New Year’s Eve, while Ridge was out of town, Brooke got drunk and kissed Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Ridge and Brooke’s marriage has been strained since Deacon’s return, and if he finds out about their kiss, their problems will worsen.

Brooke is fighting to keep her secret hidden, but she knows it won’t be for long.

Brooke had no idea Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had seen her liplock.

Douglas’ secret is only a matter of time before it reaches his grandfather.

Ridge will be broken by Brooke’s betrayal, and he’ll soon seek comfort from his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

The Bold and the Beautiful’s young couple is Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz).

Zende has been head over heels in love with Paris since the model’s arrival in November 2020.

Zende, on the other hand, does not inspire the same enthusiasm in Paris.

Tell us what you think Paris should do about her relationship with Zende in today’s episode, since she’s looking for love advice. (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comwIn7Fz0Yqb

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are against Carter’s Paris romance.

Throughout their relationship, Paris developed a crush on Dr.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

She, on the other hand, never acted on her feelings for the men.

Paris has her sights set on another man, Lawrence Saint-Victor’s Carter Walton.

Paris kissed Carter hours after rejecting Zende’s marriage proposal.

While Zende plots to triumph…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

One secret could destroy #Bridge’s marriage Can Brooke and Deacon keep it? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/HgYfhC8GoU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2022