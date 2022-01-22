3 Cultural Allusions in ‘Gilmore Girls’

From 2000 to 2007, Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons.

In many ways, the series stood out.

It stood out from other shows of the time thanks to its witty banter and thousands of cultural references.

However, not all of the references were well-known.

Even the actors had no idea what they were talking about when some of the cultural references were made.

We’ve discovered three cultural references that we believe should be explained.

Lorelai Gilmore began dating Jason Stiles, a business partner of her father, in season four.

Jason takes Lorelai back to his apartment, where he and his dog live, during one of their earlier dates.

When Lorelai meets the dog for the first time, Jason explains that the Monks of New Skete trained him to be so well behaved.

Although Cyrus appeared to be a beagle, it’s entirely possible that he was trained by the Monks of New Skete, a religious order in upstate New York known for its dog training and breeding program. The Monks of New Skete are best known for their work with German Shepards, but Cyrus appeared to be a beagle.

Several dog training books have been written by the order.

New Skete’s Nuns are well-known as well, though they are best known for their baked goods.

Jackson Belleville becomes town selectman by accident in season 5 of Gilmore Girls.

Jackson, on the other hand, is finding it difficult to make the transition from full-time farmer to politician.

When someone drops off a pair of giant scissors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on his front porch, he melts down, and Lorelai tries to lighten the mood by telling Jackson, “Yeah, those people at Butterick Patterns play pretty rough.”

To those who aren’t familiar with sewing, Butterick Patterns may appear to be a fairly obscure reference.

The brand name, on the other hand, will be familiar to crafters.

Butterick is the world’s oldest pattern company.

It was founded in the 1800s and operated as a separate entity until 2001, when it was acquired by a larger publishing company.

The patterns are still available in sewing and craft stores.

Mia reveals that Luke Danes was a Star Trek fan during her visit to Stars Hollow in Season 2 of Gilmore Girls.

During the episode, Lorelai mocks him for being a “Trekkie,” implying that she isn’t a fan of the cult classic.

Lorelai, on the other hand, would make her own a few seasons later…

