3 Easy Homemade Pasta Sauces from Giada De Laurentiis

3 Easiest Homemade Pasta Sauces from Giada De Laurentiis

Try one of Giada De Laurentiis’ easy-to-make, flavorful, homemade pasta sauces if you’re looking for a new way to eat pasta.

These sauces (or gravies, if you prefer) will become regulars on your dinner menu, from the chef’s Basic Parmesan Pomodoro to her Simple Bolognese.

On her food blog Giadzy, De Laurentiis called this sauce her “go-to pomodoro recipe!” because it contains cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese rinds, and a whole carrot.

“It gets a lot of flavor from simmering with basil, garlic, a carrot, and a Parmigiano-Reggiano rind,” she adds.

I always save my Parmigiano-Reggiano rinds and keep them in the freezer for when I make this recipe.”

On the Food Network website, home cooks praised the simple but intensely flavored sauce.

“This dish is fantastic! I’ve made it several times and am about to make it again tonight! The Parmesan rinds give it incredible flavor.”

One reviewer said, “This is a fantastic recipe.”

“Best,” said yet another fan.

On the Food Network website, you can find this recipe, video, and reviews.

You can’t go wrong with a basic marinara sauce if you only have one Italian savory sauce in your recipe collection.

While store-bought sauce has its uses, nothing beats making your own.

For a flavorful sauce that goes with any pasta dish, the Everyday Italian host combines and slow-simmers onions, garlic, celery, carrots, crushed tomatoes, and dried bay leaves.

It can even be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.

The Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef’s sauce has received over 200 multiple-starred reviews on Food Network’s site.

“This marinara is the best,” one home cook wrote.

I make a large batch and freeze it.

Every time I make it, it lasts for months and smells fantastic.”

The Food Network website has this recipe and reviews.

The chef describes the dish as the “ultimate meat sauce,” emphasizing that while it isn’t a quick recipe, it is well worth the effort.

“It’s not instant by any means,” she writes on Giadzy, “but for less than an hour on the stove, you end up with a complex, fully flavored sauce that tastes like it’s been simmering all day.”

“You can serve this bolognese on its own or with pasta.”

