3 Irredeemable Side Characters from ‘Gilmore Girls’

3 Absolutely Irredeemable Side Characters in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory Gilmore may have been the focus of Gilmore Girls.

Despite this, the show’s supporting characters were able to elevate the series.

While many of the show’s side characters were good people by nature, some weren’t.

In fact, a few Gilmore Girls side characters were completely unredeemable.

Do you think these three characters were particularly bad?

Paris Geller was a mature, driven woman who was frequently ruthless.

Nonetheless, she steered Rory in the right direction and sparked a lot of intrigue.

Whether you adored or despised Paris, her hookup with a man 40 years her senior was unsettling.

Asher Flemming, the professor Paris dated as a college freshman, was portrayed by Amy Sherman Palladino as brilliant and accomplished.

He was supposed to be Paris’ intellectual match.

He didn’t, however, have any redeeming qualities.

Regardless of how the show tried to portray Asher, he was nothing more than a predator due to the age gap, clear power imbalance, and the fact that he had dated multiple young co-eds before hooking up with Paris.

Dean Forrester and Lindsay Lister’s relationship was doomed to fail.

Few people who married before the ink on their high school diplomas dried had an easy time of it.

While their marriage’s disintegration is one of the most divisive plots in the Gilmore Girls, neither Lindsay nor Dean are completely unredeemable.

Theresa Lister, Lindsay’s mother, on the other hand, was a completely unnecessary and horrible character.

Lindsay and Dean were in their early twenties when they decided to marry.

Dean’s parents seemed to be mostly absent; Theresa was not.

She not only approved of her teen daughter’s marriage, but she actively encouraged it.

She refused to accept that the marriage was doomed to fail when it didn’t work out, which was understandable.

Rather, she intervened to verbally assault Rory on Lindsay’s behalf.

She was both overly involved and under-involved enough to be likable.

Rory was asked to be a tour guide for Anna Fairchild, a Chilton student who was interested in attending Yale, in season 4 of Gilmore Girls.

Anna was a terrible guest, while Rory was the most boring tour guide in history.

She possessed none of the redeeming characteristics.

Anna, who was 16 at the time, desired…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.