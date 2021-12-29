3 Irresistible Appetizers from Giada De Laurentiis to Try This Holiday Season

This Holiday Season, Try 3 of Giada De Laurentiis’ Most Irresistible Appetizers

If you’re itching to get back to hosting holiday guests this season, Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis has three delectable appetizer recipes for you.

These starters are simple to prepare and will have your holiday guests grazing in no time.

The Stuffed Mushrooms appy by the Rome-born chef has nearly 400 five-star reviews on Food Network’s website and only seven ingredients.

It’s easy to make and deliciously flavored, with Italian-style dried bread crumbs, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, minced garlic, chopped fresh parsley and mint, extra virgin olive oil, and, of course, mushrooms.

Cheese, garlic, herbs, and oil are combined with bread crumbs.

The mixture is then packed into the stemmed and hollowed mushrooms and baked for about half an hour at 400 degrees F.

“Sometimes simpler is better,” De Laurentiis says in the FN video about this recipe.

A light, zesty blend of bread crumbs and Romano cheese is stuffed into each firm cap.

At the end of the night, this is one platter that is always empty.”

“These are so easy and soooooo good,” one reviewer said.

“I’ve been making stuffed mushrooms for years and this is my favorite recipe,” one FN reviewer wrote.

“Incredibly easy to make… only took fifteen minutes in a toaster oven… DELICIOUS,” said another.

This party favorite is made with sliced baguette, extra virgin olive oil, Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil.

Toasted baguette slices are topped with tomato slices and cheese and baked at 450 degrees F.

Top with a basil leaf and drizzle with olive oil five minutes later.

Prepare for no leftovers by visiting the Food Network site for the full recipe, reviews, and video.

“So simple, yet so incredible,” one reviewer said of this straightforward but wildly popular recipe.

At least twice a week, we prepare this dish.

I could easily eat this by itself.

One home cook exclaimed, “It’s that good!”

Your guests will think a lot more effort went into this recipe than it actually did because it only has five ingredients: buttermilk, bread crumbs, store-bought cheese ravioli, grated Parmesan, and store-bought marinara sauce.

The buttermilk and bread crumbs for dredging the chicken are placed in separate dishes while the oil heats up.

