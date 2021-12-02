3 K-Dramas With the Longest Seasons

The fact that Korean dramas are usually only one season long, with up to 16 episodes, is one of their biggest draws.

Some K-dramas defy the rule by having fewer episodes and shorter seasons, while others exceed the episode count.

These K-dramas are usually classified as sitcoms or revolve around a family storyline.

Even non-K-drama fans will be surprised to learn how many episodes were broadcast in a single season, making it the “longest-running” drama in history.

Hearts of Nineteen is a must-watch Korean drama that combines romance, comedy, and much-needed drama.

Yang Gook-hwa (Ku Hye-sun) relocates from the countryside to Seoul in order to marry the family’s well-respected son.

She discovers he died in a car accident when she arrives.

Gook-hwa seizes the chance to start a new life in the city.

She is adopted by a wealthy family.

Heart of Nineteen follows Gook-hwa and her developing relationship with Park Yoon-hoo (Seo Ji-seok).

The show premiered in 2006 and ran until 2007.

It produced 167 episodes in its first year on the air.

K-dramas and sitcoms air a new episode every day of the week, rather than making separate seasons.

“I don’t know why, but I’m so glad they don’t,” one Reddit user wrote.

In Korea, new episodes of daily dramas and sitcoms air five days a week.

Fans do not have to wait a tense week to see the storyline continue, as a show that takes 9 months to air fully in Korea would take 6-7 years to air in the United States with only 1 episodeweek.”

Jung Mu-young (Park Hae-jin) is the star of Heaven and Earth.

Kim Tae-shik (Jung Han-yong) and his wife, Park Myung-ja (Jung Ae-ri), were entrusted with Mu-young.

His mother always says she’ll return, but she never does.

Mu-young is treated as if he were a member of the family, but he still causes havoc and rebellion.

He meets Seok Ji-soo (Han Hyo-joo), a good-hearted woman with a good family.

He creates a barrier between them because he is afraid of his feelings.

Jin-soo later works for Myung-ja’s sister.

Her single father also confesses his love for her.

Actor Park is best known for his role in the short drama Seven First Kisses, and Heaven and Earth is one of the longest-running K-dramas, with…

