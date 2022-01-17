3 Major Storylines That Were Foreshadowed in Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Gilmore Girls is a show that fans can watch over and over again.

That is precisely what a large number of fans do.

With each rewatch of a series, you start to notice new things, and Gilmore Girls fans on their second or third rewatch might notice that a lot of the show’s later storylines were heavily foreshadowed in the first and second seasons.

These three major plotlines, for example, were brought up early in the show.

Surprisingly, they are not the only ones.

Few Gilmore Girls fans can deny that Christopher Hayden and Lorelai had chemistry, whether you think he was the right man for Lorelai or not.

In the early seasons of the show, their eventual marriage was hinted at.

Christopher first appeared on the show in season one, and he even asked Lorelai to marry him before they were a couple.

Lorelai declined the approach, but the two continued to flirt with the idea of being in a relationship.

They were never on the same page throughout the series, and the writers of the show brought that theme full circle in the final moments of their eventual marriage.

Lorelai and Christopher were married at some point in the future.

However, their Season 7 pairing was doomed to fail.

Despite the fact that Amy Sherman-Palladino did not write the show’s final season, the new writers made extensive use of her previous work to make Lorelai and Christopher’s final breakup heartbreaking.

“You’ve always been this possibility for me,” Lorelai tells Christopher.

This fantastic opportunity.

But something isn’t quite right.” With that single line, everything was brought back to season 1.

Rory Gilmore was smart, responsible, and level-headed for the most part.

She was presented as nearly perfect in the first and second seasons.

Rory, on the other hand, forewarned fans that things would eventually go wrong for her.

Rory told Lorelai in Season 2 that she coddled her too much and that it would eventually cause a problem.

Rory was correct.

Rory summoned Lorelai back to Yale in Season 4 because she was a “momma’s girl” who couldn’t bear the thought of being left alone at the school.

Later in season 5, her world came crashing down when she was criticized for the first time.

Rory had a hard time adjusting to life outside of the show, and it’s possible that it was because Lorelai had spoiled her.

