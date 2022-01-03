3 Months After Splitting From Ex-Fiancee Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge Is Engaged to Janis Carlson: ‘We Are Head Over Heels’

3 Months After Divorcing Ex-Fiancee Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge Is Engaged to Janis Carlson: ‘We Are Head Over Heels’

Steve Lodge has announced that he is engaged to Janis Carlson, three months after his divorce from Vicki Gunvalson.

“We are completely smitten and can’t wait to marry.”

Lodge, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 3 that Janis is a “beautiful person, inside and out.”

“We have incredible chemistry; we’re extremely compatible, emotionally connected, and respectful of one another.”

We are yoked in the same way and look forward to happiness.”

The businessman, who proposed to Carlson, 37, a month ago on December 20, said the couple is looking forward to their April wedding.

Us previously reported that Lodge and Gunvalson, 59, had called off their engagement in September 2021.

The ex-couple began dating in 2016 and married three years later.

Lodge ended the relationship while Gunvalson was filming the Real Housewives spinoff show at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires home, a source told Us at the time, adding, “After he told her this, she was traumatized.”

It had completely destroyed her.

She had lost interest in staying at the house.”

The estranged exes “hadn’t been getting along for a long time,” according to the insider.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum confirmed shortly after that she and Lodge had decided to part ways.

“The rumors are correct.

The time has come for Steve and me to move forward or move on, and we are… moving on,” the reality star wrote on Instagram later that month, adding that no one was to blame for the breakup.

“It’s just that we’re going in different directions.”

I wish him happiness and the best that life has to offer, and he has wished the same for me.”

“He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places,” the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram a month later, accusing her ex-fiancé of having an affair.

It’s revolting.”

Lodge, for one, denied the allegations, claiming that he and Gunvalson had split up months before.

“I did it verbally in front of her and explained it to her in writing.”

Since September of 2020, we hadn’t been in an intimate relationship.

In Puerto Vallarta, I’ve been living since.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Steve Lodge Is Engaged to Janis Carlson 3 Months After Split From Ex-Fiancee Vicki Gunvalson: ‘We Are Head Over Heels’