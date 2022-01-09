3 of Rachael Ray’s Top-Rated Food Network Soups and Stews to Warm You Up

Rachael Ray, a celebrity chef, is an expert on soups and stews.

On the Food Network website, three of her recipes have received high ratings from the celebrity chef’s fans.

Ray’s popular soups and stews range from Spaghetti and Meatball Stoup to her take on the Italian classic Pasta e Fagioli.

Ray has made a name for herself in the kitchen by giving everyone clever acronyms and nicknames.

Ray is responsible for the creation of EVOO and the recipe title “Why the Chicken Crossed the Road Santa-Fe-Tastic Tortilla Soup.”

It’s easy to see why the Rachael Ray Show star’s recipe received over 300 multiple-star reviews on Food Network, with corn, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, garlic, adobo pepper, tomatoes, and, of course, chicken.

“This is one of my all-time favorite soups.

I saute the chicken first, then toss everything into the crockpot and leave it to cook all day while I’m at work.

The longer it cooks, the better.

“It’s heavenly!,” one home cook on the site exclaimed after adding cilantro and tortilla chips.

The full recipe and reviews can be found on the Food Network website.

“I could live on this recipe — a quick version of my Gran’pa Emmanuel’s masterwork,” she writes on FN’s page for Ray’s recipe. Ray’s Pasta e Fagioli features pancetta, fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, and bay leaves, cannellini beans, and bite-sized ditalini pasta.

This hearty stew is a complete meal in and of itself.

For an extra Italian touch, Ray sprinkles Parmesan cheese on top.

The soup has nearly 300 reviews on FN’s website, proving that it’s a hit.

“Fabulous! Very easy to make! I use bacon instead of pancetta and usually cook the pasta [separately],” said an Italian home cook.

My very Italian family raves about it, proclaiming it to be the best they’ve ever tasted.

Every time my parents (who are excellent Italian cooks) come for dinner, they ask for it.”

On Food Network’s website, you can find Rachael Ray’s Pasta e Fagioli recipe and reviews.

Ray’s Spaghetti and Meatball Stoup is named after its “stew-but-also-a-soup” qualities (hence, “stoup”). It has nearly 250 reviews.

This isn’t a soup for the faint of heart.

Instead, diners may require the use of a fork…

