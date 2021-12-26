3 of the Best 2021 Storylines from ‘The Young and the Restless’

3 of 2021’s Best Storylines from ‘The Young and the Restless’

The storylines on The Young and the Restless drew a lot of attention this year.

Of course, some of the plots were horrifying, such as the surrogacy storyline.

Despite this, there were some enjoyable moments in the show.

Let’s look at three of the best 2021 storylines.

The Young and the Restless features a lot of romance.

This year saw a lot of breakups and start-ups.

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are one of the most talked-about couples in the soap opera world.

(hashtag)YRpic.twitter.com6WzeIBcEPF Love is in the air!

Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ back a Sally and Adam romance.

Sally was down on her luck after her ruse cost her her job and her boyfriend, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Thanks to Adam’s generosity, she was given a second chance.

Sally and Adam’s professional relationship appears to have deteriorated into a personal one.

Despite Adam’s protests, he can’t help but fall for the redhead fashion designer.

The audience has sided with Adam and Sally.

Fans are ecstatic to see these two become a couple and bring out the best in each other as the town’s outcasts.

Adam and Sally are the show’s must-see couple, whether they’re on the road to redemption or scheming again.

“They have so much chemistry, and it’s cool to see a couple that is actually fun and has some potential,” one Reddit user said.

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) debuted as a con artist on The Young and the Restless.

However, as the character’s importance in the show grew, the writers decided to make her a heroine.

Fans grew tired of her sweet personality, despite the fact that she became one of Genoa City’s resident good girls.

Chelsea returned to her bad girl roots this year, giving fans exactly what they wanted.

When Chelsea plotted revenge against Adam and Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), her new sinister side showed up in full force.

To get even with her husband, Chelsea poisoned Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and framed Adam for the crime.

YRpic.twitter.comeeHANAVzL6YRpic.twitter.comeeHANAVzL6YRpic.twitter.comeeHANAVzL6YRpic.twitter.comeeHANAVz

Chelsea’s ‘Young and Restless’ Return Invigorates Genoa City

Chelsea had hoped to get away with it since then, but Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) foiled her plans.

She managed to avoid jail time with Victor’s help, but she only stayed at Fairview for a short time….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.