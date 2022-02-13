3 of the Worst Couples From ‘The Young and the Restless’

3 Worst Couples From ‘The Young and the Restless’

The Young and the Restless has a history of producing iconic soap opera couples.

Many of the show’s famous duos began with Victor and Nikki Newman (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott).

Nonetheless, the writers occasionally came up with strange pairings.

Let’s take a look at some of the most dysfunctional couples.

When it comes to romance, soap opera characters prefer to keep it in the family.

Victor was paired with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) on The Young and the Restless in 2012, making them one of the worst couples ever.

Sharon’s former father-in-law, Victor, was a close friend of Sharon’s.

Sharon is the only one Victor approves of among Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) wives.

Nick and Sharon will always be family, no matter what.

When Sharon and Victor married, however, their relationship took a romantic turn.

Victor and Maura West married to protect their assets while Victor was in prison for the murder of Diane Jenkins (Maura West).

Despite their intentions to divorce, the couple remained together; however, Victor went missing, and Sharon took over Newman Enterprises.

Sharon went from being a beloved heroine to a villain attempting to take over the Newman empire.

Victor returned from the dead, however, and her plan was foiled.

Sharon and Victor’s romance was panned by viewers who felt the show had ruined Sharon’s character.

Sally’s love interest was a hot topic when she first appeared on The Young and the Restless in November 2020.

Many fans expected her to be paired with Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson), but it was Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who caught her attention.

Jack was completely smitten by Sally and began courting her.

Their relationship was a turnoff for fans from the start.

Because of the age gap and Sally’s possible use of Jack, this pairing fell flat.

Sally and Jack are no longer together, so the writers listened to the audience.

Jack is about to reunite with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) after she moved on with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).

On The… Chloe Mitchelle (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has had a slew of love interests.

