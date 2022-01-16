3 ‘Pocketbook-Friendly,’ Low-Cost Recipes from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond

If you’re looking for budget-friendly recipes, look no further than The Pioneer Woman.

Ree Drummond recently shared some budget-friendly recipes.

Here are a few of the Food Network celebrity’s budget-friendly recipes.

Drummond begins by telling her viewers that she has recipes for “eats that are easy on the old pocketbook,” such as meatballs, which she says are always a good, budget-friendly option because meat can be purchased in family-size packages.

Ground chicken is less expensive than ground beef, according to her.

It’s also less expensive than buying a whole chicken breast.

Drummond says she likes this recipe because instead of pasta, she serves the meatballs on a salad platter.

In a mixing bowl, she begins with ground chicken.

Pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes, balsamic glaze, salt, and pepper are all added.

“I’m a huge fan of meatballs because I used to make like 2,000 at a time when the kids were little,” Drummond jokes on her show.

“Not that many,” says the author, “but I would make a bunch of meatballs because if you’re going to go through the trouble of mixing the meat mixture, forming them into meatballs, browning or cooking them, you might as well make a bunch.”

Chili is “one of the best budget-friendly things you can make,” according to Drummond, who starts her recipe by heating oil in a pan and adding onion and garlic.

She then tosses in diced poblano and jalapeo peppers.

Drummond then adds the Italian sausage and stirs it in.

She admits that it’s a “controversial” move, but she uses the sausage because ground pork doesn’t have enough fat for this recipe.

Next, Drummond will add a jar of salsa verde, two cans of green enchilada sauce, and a can of diced green chiles to the mix.

She also seasonings with salt and pepper.

Drummond warns home cooks not to add too much salt to the sausage because it has a lot of flavor.

The Pioneer Woman took the time to explain the difference between green enchilada sauce and salsa verde for her viewers.

On her show, Drummond says, “The difference between green enchilada sauce and salsa verde is that the enchilada sauce is smoother.”

“Perhaps it’s pureed a bit…”

