3 Quick and Hearty Weeknight Salads from Giada De Laurentiis of Food Network

3 Quick and Hearty Weeknight Salads from Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis of Food Network fame has the salad recipes you need to make a filling, healthy meal that’s light on the stomach.

These recipes are also great for quick lunches on the go.

“We could write a love letter to meatballs,” writes De Laurentiis on his food and lifestyle blog Giadzy.

They’re a great meal-prep food that can be prepared in a variety of ways.”

The chef uses ricotta cheese to make the meatballs in this salad because it “makes the meatballs super fluffy and light,” which he enjoys.

“Adding a little bit of ricotta in there is a very southern Italian tradition.” The recipe is completed with parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, ground pork, and sausage.

The meatballs are served on arugula leaves with a light dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and Parmesan cheese.

In the Food Network video for this recipe, De Laurentiis says, “You want to keep the salad simple anyway because you’re going to put the meatballs, which have tons and tons of flavor over it.”

Food Network has the full recipe, video, and reviews.

This dish will easily earn a spot on your mealtime menu with the flavors of an antipasto platter in salad form.

This flavorful, simple, and impressive salad features fusilli pasta, salami, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, grated Asiago cheese, green olives, roasted red peppers, and an easily assembled red wine vinaigrette.

“Amazing, amazing salad! So flavorful! Wish I had some right now… I agree with other reviewers that the dressing is incredible,” said one Food Network reviewer, while another added, “Absolutely wonderful! Easy to make.”

“This is a keeper!” says the cook.

Food Network has the full recipe, video, and reviews.

This salad is definitely hearty, with red onion, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, and cooked and chilled beef like rib-eye or New York steak.

This deliciously simple salad can also be made with leftover steak that has been sliced.

The recipe is finished off with a zesty red wine vinaigrette made with (naturally) red wine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, salt, olive oil, and pepper.

On the Food Network website, home cooks expressed their surprise at how good this salad is, saying, “Don’t let the simplicity fool you into thinking it won’t be flavorful – it really is…

