3 Scenes from ‘Gilmore Girls’ That Were Made Better by Their Music

Most people notice the dialogue and storylines when watching a television show, but have you ever considered how important musical choices are during certain scenes? Music can truly make or break a scene, and Gilmore Girls was one of those shows that masterfully incorporated music into its storylines.

Whether it was Lane Kim discussing her musical preferences or a song playing softly in the background, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the showrunner, clearly thought about the music she included in the show.

The addition of music to these three scenes added a lot to them.

In Season 2 of Gilmore Girls, Luke Danes’ nephew, Jess Mariano, moved to Stars Hollow.

It was clear from the moment Jess stepped off the bus from New York that he would be trouble and that he would struggle to fit in with Stars Hollow’s perpetually upbeat residents.

Fans were only further reassured by Sherman-Palladino’s song selection for the scene.

While Elvis Costello’s “This is Hell” played in the background, Jess took a look around Stars Hollow.

Residents cartwheeled in the streets, which Jess witnessed.

Stars Hollow turned out to be Jess’ version of hell, and the song was an excellent choice.

A musician named Grant-Lee Phillips played the mysterious town troubadour in several episodes of Gilmore Girls.

While Phillips and his nameless character provided music to accompany some of the show’s dreamer moments on a regular basis, one in particular stands out.

Phillips appears as the troubadour at the Firelight Festival in the season 4 episode “Nag Hammadi Is Where They Found the Gnostic Gospel.”

With its romantic sound, his song “Mona Lisa” sets the tone for the famous Stars Hollow celebration.

The love story between Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes is one of the most talked about aspects of Gilmore Girls.

Fans can argue about Rory’s various partners’ merits, as well as whether Emily Gilmore was difficult or simply confident.

Few can deny, however, that Luke and Lorelai were not made for each other.

Sherman-Palladino’s eventual love story was built up over several seasons.

It should come as no surprise that she chose the ideal song to kick things off with.

Luke and Lorelai had their first fight in the season 4 episode “Last Week Fights, This Week Tights.”

