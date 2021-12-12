3 Subtle Nods to ‘Sex and the City’ in ‘And Just Like That…’

3 Subtle Nods to ‘Sex and the City’

In episode 1, And Just Like That… surprised viewers with a surprising twist.

Episode 2 of the much-anticipated Sex and the City reboot kept emotions high as well.

While most fans believe the choices were risky, few can deny that the emotionally charged episodes were memorable.

Because of the release’s visceral nature, it was easy to miss some serious Easter eggs, and And Just Like That… included several subtle nods to its predecessor.

Have you been able to locate them?

[Warning: major plot spoilers for And Just Like That… follow.]

And Just Like That… introduced Charlotte York’s dog to viewers early on in the premiere.

Richard Burton, the family’s bulldog, was a much-loved member of the household.

Charlotte and her family had a dog, which was not unexpected.

After all, when the original series ended, Charlotte and Harry had several dogs.

Fans of the original series will recognize the bulldog’s name.

It was a nod to Sex and the City by naming the bulldog Richard Burton.

In the first series, Charlotte and Harry had a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Elizabeth Taylor.

The “it couple” in the 1960s and 1970s was Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

While the movie stars eventually divorced (twice), Taylor is said to have been still in love with Burton when he died unexpectedly in 1984.

In 2011, Taylor passed away.

Mr. X’s death

Big’s death from a heart attack in the first episode of And Just Like That… came as a shock.

However, if you watch the episode again, you’ll notice that the writing was on the wall the moment Carrie Bradshaw put on a pair of blue Manolo Blahnik heels.

The shoes, however, weren’t just any old pair of Manolos.

In the film Sex and the City: The Movie, they played a crucial role.

Mr. and Mrs. Carrie’s first pair of pumps.

The ill-fated penthouse of Big.

They were the shoes that brought the couple back together at the end of the film, and they were the shoes she chose to wear for their courthouse wedding in the film’s final moments.

Fans were stunned into silence when “Hello It’s Me” ended on such an emotional note.

Some people have yet to recover, but rewatching the scene will almost certainly make it even more painful.

Carrie and Mr. are on the screen as the screen goes black.

“You’ve Got the Love” by… is playing in Big’s bathroom.

