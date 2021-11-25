3 Times George Costanza Was Worse Than Jerry Seinfeld (from “Seinfeld”)

3 Times George Costanza Was Worse Than Jerry Seinfeld on ‘Seinfeld’

Seinfeld fans have always been quick to point out how bad Jerry Seinfeld’s character was throughout the series.

While it’s true that Jerry could be a horrible person, he wasn’t the only one of his friends who was egotistical and, on occasion, downright evil.

Cosmo Kramer and Elaine Benes both had their moments.

No one, however, came close to George Costanza’s level of incompetence.

You could argue that George had times when he was as bad as Jerry.

Do you recall his three most embarrassing moments?

Seinfeld fans are often drawn to George Costanza’s worst moments, such as the time the perpetually single George pushed children and an older woman out of the way to escape a fire.

George is invited to a children’s birthday party by the woman he is dating in the fifth season episode “The Fire.”

He agrees to go, but when a fire breaks out in the kitchen, he does not calmly and quietly lead the children to safety.

Instead, he shoves everyone out of the way in order to be the first to exit.

George didn’t just shove kids out of the way.

To be the first one out of the building, he left his date behind and nearly trampled an elderly woman.

Say what you want about Jerry, but he never trampled on children, and Elaine and Kramer would never, or at least hope not to.

Regardless of how bad a person George was, Seinfeld fans were fine with most of his antics.

Indeed, many fans argue that George’s lack of knowledge was a positive trait, and that he was rarely malicious.

The majority of his bad luck occurred as a result of simple blunders.

When his fiancee, Susan Ross, died from toxic envelope glue, many people turned against him.

While George caused her death inadvertently, fans would have been fine with it if he hadn’t seemed pleased about it.

Throughout the run of Seinfeld, George’s frugal nature was a plot point on several occasions.

It even played a part in a lot of his bad behavior.

Still, his austerity went too far when it led to Susan’s death.

George persuades Susan to buy the cheapest wedding invitations possible during the seventh season of the show.

While George could not have predicted her death, he was not saddened by her death.

He appeared to…

