3 Unexpected ‘Gilmore Girls’ Storylines

Gilmore Girls fans look forward to catching up with Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in reruns during the autumn and winter seasons.

The comfort that fans found in the mostly predictable storylines is part of the show’s allure.

While the dramedy had plenty of drama, the majority of it was foreshadowed ahead of time.

Even so, there were a few plot twists that fans of the hit TV show didn’t see coming.

Luke Danes was a fairly responsible individual.

He ran Luke’s Diner, aided his friends, and just chilled out.

Throughout the series, Luke dated a few women.

Despite this, the writers made it clear that Luke was not a man who indulged in casual dating.

That’s why fans were taken aback when April Nardini, his secret child, appeared.

In the season 6 episode “The Prodigal Daughter Returns,” April appeared at Luke’s Diner to collect a DNA sample in order to figure out who her father was. It was later revealed that April was the result of a relationship Luke had before the show began.

Before April appeared, Luke made no mention of April’s mother, Anna Nardini.

Most viewers were caught off guard by the plot, and it remains one of the show’s most reviled arcs after seven seasons.

Rory’s father, Christopher Hayden, wasn’t exactly the most fatherly character on Gilmore Girls.

In fact, showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino used every opportunity to emphasize his lack of paternal instinct.

That’s why when his fiancee, Sherry Tinsdale, abandoned their child in Season 5, fans were shocked, and Christopher stepped in to raise her.

Because of Christopher’s track record, the storyline was not only unbelievable.

Based on the few interactions viewers saw with Sherry, her behavior seemed out of character.

Sherry stated in Season 2 of Gilmore Girls that she aspired to be a mother.

Before meeting Christopher, she even told Rory that she was thinking about becoming a single parent.

Marty was first introduced to Gilmore Girls viewers in season four of the show.

Marty was one of Rory’s first Yale friends, and he seemed like a nice enough guy, if a little awkward.

Marty vanished after Rory’s official hookup with Logan Huntzberger.

That part of his story was plausible, and fans of Gilmore Girls would have chalked the whole thing up to friends drifting apart if he had just vanished.

The… inexplicably

