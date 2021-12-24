3 Worst Storylines of 2021 from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

3 of the Worst Storylines of 2021 from “The Bold and the Beautiful”

This year’s Bold and the Beautiful storylines certainly got people talking.

The CBS soap opera drew a lot of attention for a variety of reasons, including surprise returns, shocking deaths, and marital issues.

However, due to the terrible storytelling, the majority of the focus was negative.

As the year comes to a close, here are the three worst stories of the year.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) returned to the show this year in a major storyline.

Fans were overjoyed to see the Forrester patriarch get more screen time, but they were not expecting him to be a part of The Bold and the Beautiful’s worst storyline of 2021.

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Eric weren’t as active in the bedroom as they used to be.

Quinn had an affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because of the lack of intimacy.

Eric eventually revealed his secret to Quinn: he had been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction.

Eric asked Carter to step in because he couldn’t satisfy Quinn.

Despite their best efforts, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) discovered the trio’s secret.

Eric’s condition became a topic of conversation for the entire show.

Quinn, be on the lookout.

After Donna’s confession, Eric rethinks his marriage to Quinn on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Fans were enraged by the conversation about Eric’s manhood.

They expressed their displeasure with the plot on Twitter.

“OK, this is starting to get a little unbearable.

Eric appears to be cured thanks to help from ex-wife Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), so there will be no more talk about Eric’s old man boners.”

Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) death comes in second place for The Bold and the Beautiful’s worst storyline of 2021.

Vinny was a recurring character who was involved in a murder plot.

When Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were driving home, they collided with another vehicle.

Liam was taken aback when he realized he had accidentally run Vinny over.

Bill stepped in and covered up the accident, so Liam’s first instinct was to call the cops.

However, under the pressure of the police investigation, Liam broke down and confessed.

He and Bill were apprehended and imprisoned.

Despite this, the two men were exonerated thanks to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) assistance, as with many soap opera criminals.

Thomas came across a video message from Vinny, who stated that he had…

