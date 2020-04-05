30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

If some stars’ names sound too good to be true, that’s because they are.

Believe it or not, a lot of celebs change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it’s because fans have a crazy hard time pronouncing them, or there’s a childhood nickname that just stuck over the years, plenty famous faces switch up their monikers.

Some stars, like Miley Cyrus and Frank Ocean, have even made it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate. The way Frank Ocean sees it, “None of us are our names. If you don’t like your name then change your name.”

And it seems like a lot of other singers and actors agree with him.

To find out which stars actually have a stage name, check out the gallery below!

Who else feels like changing their name now?