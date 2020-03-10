30 Things You Didn’t Know About House Party Even Though You’ve Seen It 50 Times

Anytime you can celebrate one of the defining movies of the ’90s, it’s a party.

And House Party kicked off the whole decade with a booming beat. It was just on cable the other night—best you catch it on premium with all the swears included—but the cult-classic comedy starring rap duo Kid ‘n Play and a pre-Martin Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell is turning 30 today.

Meaning, the young stars who played high-school kids (to varying degrees of believability) are all grown up and way past curfew age now—but all are aware of the momentous impact they had on pop culture with the fearlessly profane, oft-improvised and uninhibitedly joyful movie about the efforts of Kid, grounded after a fight with the sociopathic school bullies, to sneak out to his best friend’s party, dance, rap and, if the stars align, hook up—all without getting messed up by the bullies (or the police, or fellow jail inmates), or caught by his no-nonsense dad.

But though House Party is as rewatchable as it gets, we realized we didn’t know tons about how the film was made or what it meant to those involved—so what better time than its 30th anniversary to get up to speed.

And here’s some good news, if you don’t mind updates and reboots: A House Party remake is in the works from New Line and SpringHill Entertainment, LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s production company that’s also behind the upcoming Space Jam 2.

In 2019, Deadline reported that Calmatic, director of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” music video, is attached to direct.