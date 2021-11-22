34 Amazon Best Sellers With Serious Black Friday Deals — Up to 79% Off

There are major Black Friday deals on bestsellers from top brands all over the place, but Amazon has the most variety and selection.

Our hearts are racing, our prices are plummeting, and our index fingers are repeatedly slamming the “Add to Cart” button!

Let’s take a look at some of the most recent Black Friday deals available now.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are 30% off today only!

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — (hashtag)1 Bestseller — is now 42% off!

PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers are 50% off right now!

Save 41% on the Insignia Smart Fire TV — #1 Best Seller!

Save 50% on the Amazon Fire Stick!

Thread Spread King Size Cotton Bed Sheets are 40% off!

The Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier is now 50% off!

Take 35% off the iRobot Roomba 694 — #1 Best Seller!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones are 49% off — (hashtag)1 Best Seller!

Save 40% on the Amazon Echo!

Take 38% off the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker — #1 Best Seller!

Get a 43% discount on the Instant Pot Duo Plus!

Get a 37% discount on the Cricut EasyPress 2 — (hashtag)1 Best Seller!

Get a 40% discount on the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac!

Get a 6% discount on the Zulay Original Milk Frother — the (hashtag)1 Best Seller!

Comfort Spaces Vixie Reversible Comforter Set is 46% off!

Get a 32% discount on the Estalon Leather Crossbody!

Save 50% on the Fire HD 10 Tablet!

ECLIPSE Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain is 61 percent off!

Get a 35% discount on the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit!

