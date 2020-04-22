3D laser printing revives classic car parts: new life for classics

The idea of ​​recreating small series of parts using 3D printing is not new. At first it was a handful of small specialty companies that offered this exclusive service at a high price. For the mostly called costs, however, you could have the spare part sent by an expensive specialist company from overseas. Over the years, however, 3D printers have become more volume-capable, more powerful, larger, and their production has become significantly cheaper. As a result, even smaller companies could afford to purchase an appropriately sized 3D printer that can produce small to medium-sized components almost as desired. The demand for classic vehicles is particularly large and correspondingly lucrative.

If you are looking for your turn signal bracket, door handle or retaining collar at such specialist companies for your classic, you usually only have to visit the website of the respective specialist company and select the spare part from the electronic catalog. If this cannot be found there, common portals have an inquiry form. According to this request, the respective company decides which option of post-production is the best for the corresponding component. More and more reproductions are being created using 3D printing instead of a classic manufacturing process. It is easier – just request the desired spare part, get a quote from the manufacturer and have the part reprinted. However, it is rarely cheap.

Not only, but especially with the classics from Italy and England, the supply of spare parts is often not the best. To restore the door handle of the rare Ferrari Mondial QV Cabriolet, the company Retromotion used a 3D scan to create a three-dimensional image of the door handle, for example. The Stuttgart-based specialist company then reprinted the desired door handle in an SLM process made of 316L stainless steel via its partner GKN Additive. The new part in the old look is just as stable as that of the original model. “I now know that no matter which part breaks, retromotion can reproduce it for me,” says Jo Weber, owner of the oldie garage. Companies like Oldtimerparts from Leipzig offer similar services.

3D printing has long since arrived in production at the car manufacturers themselves. At first, however, it was not about classics or, as is currently the case, protective clothing against the corona pandemic, but rather parts of small series that were especially produced for one-off pieces and prototypes. BMW, for example, has been working in the field of 3D printing for more than a decade. When it started with individual elements, the Additive Manufacturing Center near Munich now produces more than 200,000 parts per year. “The use of additively manufactured components in automotive series production is currently growing particularly strongly,” explains Dr. Jens Ertel, head of the Additive Manufacturing Center, “We are closely monitoring the further development and use of advanced methods in additive manufacturing – including through long-term cooperation with leading manufacturers in the industry.” While BMW used laser printing to produce parts for its DTM racing cars, Rolls-Royce models or the now discontinued i8, Audi is taking a similar path.

A newly designed software at the Ingolstadt car manufacturer replaces the complex process of manually modeling models in CAD programs. That saves time and money – by around 80 percent. “With our software, it is possible to create preassembly devices almost automatically. This enables us to implement the necessary work aids quickly and flexibly and also to respond to the individual requirements of the planners or colleagues on the line,” explains project manager Waldemar Hirsch, head of the Audi expert team for 3D -Print in Neckarsulm.

At Mercedes, the classic range is particularly important. No other carmaker has such a classic collection as the Stuttgart. It’s no wonder that particularly rare spare parts for vintage cars are also produced using the 3D process. After years of testing, small parts such as the inside mirror base of the legendary Mercedes 300 SL gullwing or its spark plug holder are now 3D printed. Like the original, the mirror base is made of an aluminum alloy and is chrome-plated after the printing process. There is even room for improvement here. Since the newly created mirror should offer a better view to the rear, the foot is slightly raised. Not so exclusive and yet difficult to get on the used parts market are, for example, the sliding roof glides for historic series such as the spectacular Mercedes 600 Pullman or the historic E and S classes of the W 110, 111/112 series or the coveted W 123 series . Even the complex speedometer housing for the Mercedes SL / SLC of the R 107 / C 107 series was no longer available for many years – not at all in new car quality.

But Daimler also uses its oversized laser printers not only in the classic area. “Additive manufacturing is also suitable for small series of new vehicles. By developing the parts specifically for 3D printing, production costs can be further reduced and quality optimized,” says Jasmin Eichler, Head of Future Technologies at Daimler, “3D is particularly useful -Printing also in the pre-development of vehicles. The small quantities required can often be produced more cheaply and faster with additive manufacturing than with conventional production processes. “

When it comes to developments in 3D printing, Porsche is particularly showing its origins in motorsport. As part of a concept study, the company recently presented a full bucket seat that was created in the laser printer. The middle path of the seat comes partly from a 3D printer. In the future, customers will be able to choose between three levels of comfort – almost like in racing. The seat is the interface between man and vehicle and is therefore important for precise, sporty handling. For a long time, individual seat shells designed for the respective driver have been customary in racing vehicles, “said Michael Steiner, Member of the Board of Management for Research and Development at Porsche,” With the 3D printing Bodyform full shell seat, we can once again experience motorsport technology for series customers. ” In addition to the motorsport-like ergonomics, the 3D chair is characterized by less weight, improved comfort and passive air conditioning. The possibilities through 3D printing seem to know almost no limits. Not only the classic fans will be pleased.