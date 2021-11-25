4 Moments in Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” That Fans Are Looking Forward To

4 Moments in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ That Fans Are Expecting to See

The Beatles are currently on everyone’s mind.

The Beatles: Get Back, the first installment of Peter Jackson’s highly anticipated three-part documentary, has arrived, and we have high expectations.

Fans are anticipating a few things.

Things that have recently been teased and that fans are aware of were captured, but did not make it into Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 filmLet It Be’s final cut.

We know Jackson’s documentary will show both the good and the bad, but as long as we see some things, we’ll be satisfied.

Here are four scenes from The Beatles: Get Back that we’re looking forward to seeing.

The whole point of recording Let It Be was so that The Beatles could show fans new material during a planned televised concert special.

That plan fell through after George left it.

When he returned, The Beatles relocated to Apple’s Savile Row headquarters in London and decided to surprise fans with a rooftop concert.

For the first time, fans will be able to see the entire performance.

Ringo Starr was ecstatic for fans to see everything.

The scene was his favorite, he told Ultimate Classic Rock.

“From, whatever, January 5th to the end of January – we’d made a record and done a record in a month,” Ringo said.

“It was incredible on the roof, and we were able to perform live for the first time.”

For me, there’s a fantastic segment in the

.

“Who wants to play live?” Paul asks, and you can hear me in the background say, “I do.” And we did.”

The hardest part, according to Lindsay-Hogg, was getting the band onto the roof, but once they started playing, it was like they were teenagers again.

“They were great once I got them on the roof — which was the hard part because they didn’t really make up their minds until they were standing down in the little cubbyhole of a room about to go on the roof,” he said.

“All of that had been going on before, them not getting along or having spats, as people who work together often do, and [once]they started playing seriously and realized there was a crowd down below, they were 16 again.”

Because it was the first performance on the rooftop, it was crucial.

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.