4 Months After Terrifying Truck Accident, Kathryn Prescott Gives A Rare Health Update

4 Months After Terrifying Truck Accident, Kathryn Prescott Provides Rare Health Update

Kathryn Prescott expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her fight to get better in her first post since a September accident in which she broke both legs, pelvis, hand, and foot.

Kathryn Prescott will never forget the day when everything in her life seemed to change for the worse.

The actress was struck by a cement truck in September, breaking both of her legs, her foot, her left hand, and her pelvis in two places.

For the first time, the 30-year-old is speaking openly about what happened—and how an ordinary rock became her, well, rock.

She captioned her first Instagram in nearly five months, “An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher.”

“She said it was for good luck and whispered it into my ear.

One of the assistants asked what was in my fist when I finally made it to the operating room and was being prepared for my first surgery.

I realized I’d been holding on to it without realizing it since then.”

The rock, which she shared in the snap, became a lucky charm for her.

“Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please let me know), as well as all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical occupational therapists, and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai,” she continued before addressing her twin Megan Prescott.

“Thank you to my sister for going to great lengths to reach me during a global pandemic and travel ban.”

Thank you to all of my friends who came without hesitation and sent your mothers, friends, and sisters when you couldn’t.”

“Thank you to my hospital room mate for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about,” she concluded.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered assistance in any way possible.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Megan said she received “the most terrifying phone call” of her life after Kathryn was struck in September.

She flew in from the United Kingdom to support her sister in New York.

Megan wrote on Instagram in September, “She is incredibly lucky to be alive.”

“She narrowly avoided becoming paralyzed.

Doctors are optimistic that she will recover completely, but

