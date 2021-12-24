4 Quick Facts About Bella Banos, the Woman Scott Disick Has Been Seen With

Scott Disick and Bella Banos were recently spotted on the beach.

But who is the model who has been seen with Disick on multiple occasions over the years? Here are four facts about the lady in Disick’s life.

During St. Patrick’s Day, Scott Disick and model Bella Banos go to the beach.

Banos is a model and YouTuber from New York City.

She has 813 YouTube subscribers and has 88.3 thousand Instagram followers.

According to her Instagram profile, she is 25 years old and a Gemini, the same zodiac sign as Scott Disick.

Since 2017, the model has been romantically linked to Disick, despite the reality star’s previous relationships with models Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

In 2017, Banos told In Touch, “Scott calls me his girl, and we have said ‘I love you.'”

According to the publication, Banos met Disick through her ex-boyfriend nearly two years ago, in 2015.

She claimed that their friendship began as a friendship and grew into something more.

Banos revealed, “At first, Scott was just my friend.”

“However, he got to know me on a deeper level.”

“We have a lot of ties.”

Disick allegedly flew the model out to see him on a regular basis, according to the model.

“Scott will call and tell you how much he misses you.’

She explained, “I want to see you.”

“He always flies me to his location.”

We’re together all the time.”

In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick was caught on camera smuggling a woman into his Costa Rica hotel room while on vacation with the Kardashian family, which included his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian.

His actions resulted in a brawl with some of the Kardashians.

They called the mystery woman “Chelsie,” but it’s possible they didn’t know her true name.

According to Cosmopolitan, the woman Disick was hiding in his hotel room was Bella Banos.

The model confirmed her attendance at In Touch, but she denied any feud with the famous family.

Banos appears to be friends with Delilah Hamlin, Scott Disick’s older sister and the sister of Amelia Hamlin, Scott’s most recent ex-girlfriend.

