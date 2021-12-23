4 Ree Drummond Recipes to Make When You’re Too Tired to Cook

4 Ree Drummond Recipes for Those Who Are Too Tired to Cook

If you’re too tired to cook, try a simple Ree Drummond recipe that the celebrity chef created especially for you.

They don’t take long to prepare — spoiler: it’s more like opening pantry items and tossing them in a pan — and they’re all done in under 20 minutes.

Drummond’s easy Tex-Mex Pantry Gnocchi Soup recipe is first up.

The cookbook author makes the warm and filling dish in 20 minutes, as seen on Food Network’s “Too Tired to Cook” episode of The Pioneer Woman.

It only requires a few pantry staples, as well as store-bought gnocchi and chorizo.

“The best part is that you don’t have to drain these things.”

Drummond stated, “You can just pour it all in at once.”

“This is the type of cooking I enjoy.”

Drummond’s simple recipe is one of those “family-friendly soups that can just be left simmering on the stove,” according to her.

If you’re too tired to cook, grab some instant ramen because this simple Drummond recipe doesn’t require much else.

With freshly grated ginger, garlic, and chili paste, the author of the Super Easy cookbook dresses up instant ramen.

The Food Network star adds the ramen, shredded rotisserie chicken, and green beans after the seasoning-infused water has come to a boil.

Drummond removes the pot from the heat after a few minutes, when the noodles have softened and the chicken has heated through, and stirs in the spinach and butter.

Drummond’s Gussied-Up Ramen is ready to serve after the spinach has wilted and the butter has melted, about 30 seconds.

From start to finish, it should take about 15 minutes, according to Food Network.

On The Pioneer Woman, Drummond said, “This is such a great recipe for when you’re too tired to cook.”

Caprese Avocado Toast is the most time-saving of all the easy Drummond recipes on this list, taking only 10 minutes to prepare.

As she demonstrated on her cooking show, the Food Network star grills sourdough bread slices in a cast-iron skillet.

Meanwhile, she prepares pesto by combining diced cherry tomatoes and store-bought marinated mozzarella in a bowl.

The avocado is then mashed in a bowl before being seasoned with lemon juice, red pepper flakes, and salt for the “most glorious toast,” as Drummond calls it.

Finally, she puts the toast together by covering…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.