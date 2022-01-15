4 Rose Nylund Moments From ‘The Golden Girls’ That Had Fans Tearing Up

Rose Nylund (Betty White) from The Golden Girls is one of television’s most famous characters.

For seven years, White enchanted audiences as Rose, the sweet but naive character.

With her St. Patrick’s Day antics, the character generated a lot of laughs.

Her roommates were irritated by the Olaf stories she told.

Rose, on the other hand, had some heartbreaking moments, with some fans crying.

Rose was a widow on The Golden Girls, and her husband, Charlie Nylund, was mentioned, despite the fact that he was never seen.

Viewers learned how Charlie died in Season 1’s episode “The Heart Attack.”

Rose is reminded of Charlie’s death when Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) fears Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) is having a heart attack.

Rose explains how Charlie had a heart attack while they were making love.

Rose assists Charlie in getting dressed after calling the ambulance.

“He was all dressed when the paramedics got there,” Rose says, choking up as she recalls her husband’s final moments.

White, as it turned out, was just as moved by the scene as her character was.

White’s mother Tess died days before the episode was filmed, according to IMDBcom.

In the Season 2 episode “A Piece of Cake,” the Golden Girls took a trip down memory lane as they celebrated Dorothy’s birthday at Mr. Rogers’ house.

Ha-Ha’s Hot Dog Hacienda is a hot dog stand located in Ha-Ha’s Hot Dog Hacienda.

However, there is one scene in particular that never fails to make fans cry.

Rose remembers her first birthday, which she spent without Charlie.

She’s alone in her St. Louis kitchen.

She’s about to cut into her cake with Olaf.

Rose has a heart-to-heart with Charlie before she does.

She notices her husband’s empty chair and informs him of her impending relocation to Miami.

Rose and the audience both choke up as Rose tells Charlie how much she loves and misses him.

Throughout the run of the show, many recurring storylines revolve around the women’s personal lives.

After Charlie’s death in the first season, Rose is hesitant to date again.

Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) persuades her to join Arnie Peterson (Harold Gould) on a double date.

Rose is hesitant to date again because she fears betraying Charlie.

Despite this, she and Arnie have a great time.

Arnie’s relationship grows stronger as time goes on…

