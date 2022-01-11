41% of Brits admit to going to extremes to change their appearance on dating apps versus in real life.

41% of Britons admit to going to extremes to change their appearance on dating apps versus in real life.

According to new research, more than three out of every five images of women in online content relating to beauty feature women who are white, slim, have long hair, and wear make-up.

A study of over 1,400 images from stock image sites, media outlets, and search engines discovered that a white woman appeared in 73% of images accompanied by the word ‘beauty.’

The woman was depicted as slim in 88 percent of the images, with long hair in 65 percent of the images and make-up in 73 percent.

Body shape and racial diversity, on the other hand, were disproportionately represented, with only a quarter (25%) of images featuring a woman of ethnic diversity and only 2% featuring a plus-sized woman.

Only one out of every twenty images showed women with visible wrinkles, and only 1% had age spots, scars, or acne.

The study looked at 1,455 images from 67 of the UK’s largest online media and content outlets, including search engines and stock image websites, conducted by dating app Plenty of Fish and social psychologist Dr Sandra Wheatley.

When looking for the terms ‘beautiful,’ ‘pretty,’ and ‘attractive,’ the images were analyzed.

The top 10 results on each media website, as well as the first 50 images displayed on search engines and stock image sites, were then evaluated against a set of aesthetic criteria.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 adults conducted by the dating app revealed that, despite the recent focus on diversity and representation, more than a third (35%) of people still do not see themselves reflected in cultural content, media, or advertising.

Three-quarters believe that such content exacerbates ‘pretty privilege,’ which gives those who are stereotypically attractive certain advantages, by promoting a narrow and outdated definition of beauty.

To counteract such biases, 70% believe the media and brands should do more to show more diversity in their promotional materials.

“It’s no secret that pretty privilege exists in society, ingrained in the daily interactions we have with ourselves and others,” said Dr. Sandra Wheatley.

“What is most concerning, however, is the implicit acceptance of it as normal, when more needs to be done to challenge and overcome it.”

Trying to be someone you’re not can be a difficult task.

The gap between a lie and the truth feels uncomfortable because of cognitive dissonance, so focus your energy on believing in yourself.

If you decide that way, how you look has no bearing on your worth.

