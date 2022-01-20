5 Characters Who May Die in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

5 Characters Who Could Die in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

After all of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2’s twists and turns, it feels like there’s still a lot more to learn.

The death of a major character, however, is a given.

During an Instagram Live Q&A in January, showrunner Courtney Kemp confirmed this.

She’s been known to follow a writer’s concept that endings should be both “surprising and inevitable,” citing Raina’s death in the first series as an example.

“It was inevitable that someone would die as a result of Tariq’s actions,” she explained, “but the surprising part was that it was Raina.”

It’s something to think about for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 characters who are most likely to die.

Mecca is the most obvious candidate on this list as the season’s “big bad.”

He’s introduced as a drug supplier who ends up secretly working with the Tejada family. He’s cold and calculated.

He has a history with Monet Tejada, but he keeps the other side of his life hidden from her.

Monet isn’t his sweet “Ne Ne” anymore, he should know.

She’s a ruthless, aggressive woman who despises being deceived.

Consider what would happen if she or her husband discovered Mecca had been playing them all along.

At the same time, Monet has been so blind to everything this season that it appears Mecca may be able to persuade him to join him in order to get rid of Lorenzo.

Perhaps Lorenzo’s efforts to get Dru Tejada ready to take over are a hint.

In any case, given Lorenzo’s recent release from prison, it would be surprising, but perhaps unavoidable given Monet’s irresponsibility.

It would also be fascinating to see how it would affect Monet’s relationships with their children, particularly Diana Tejada, a true daddy’s girl who already has a strained relationship with her mother.

The inspiration for Dru is the central point of our argument here.

Kemp said his character was influenced by Michael Corleone from The Godfather, who, in case you didn’t know, was a crime family’s son.

He’s…

