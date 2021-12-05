5 ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Characters Are Perfectly Adapted in Netflix’s Live-Action Series, but 1 Needs Improvement

Netflix’s Live-Action Series Perfectly Adapts 5 ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Characters and One That Needs Improvement

Fans and critics have given mixed reviews to Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, but most viewers seem to agree on one thing: the characters.

Whatever your feelings about the anime adaptation, it undeniably captures the Bebop gang’s magic.

It successfully transfers the familiar faces from the anime to live-action — at least for the most part.

These five characters in particular stand out in the Netflix series (though one could use some improvement).

Original English Dub Cast of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Reunite for a Retro Look at the New Live-Action Series

One of the most impressive aspects of the live-action Cowboy Bebop is John Cho’s performance as Spike Spiegel, because it takes a different approach to one of the most iconic anime characters.

Cho’s costume (and hair) are spot-on for the original Spike, but his interpretation of the character’s personality isn’t based on the anime.

Spike is charming and slippery in the original Cowboy Bebop, but he’s more aloof in the Netflix series.

His character is able to connect more with the crew as a result of the adaptation, and he is more vulnerable as a result of it.

While such modifications aren’t always successful, this one did.

In season 2, fans can expect to see more of Cho’s Spike.

While Cho brings a fresh perspective to Spike, Mustafa Shakir brings Jet Black to life in the anime’s most faithful adaptation.

Jet is charming, loyal, and funny in Shakir’s version, which is pretty much the same as the original.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop, of course, changes his backstory slightly, giving him more opportunities to demonstrate those qualities.

Shakir’s Jet, on the other hand, stays true to the character he’s based on at his core.

He’s a standout in the live-action series.

Daniella Pineda of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Recalls Training With the ‘John Wick’ Stunt Team

Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) gets a makeover in the live-action Cowboy Bebop, similar to Spike, but hers is more focused on her physical appearance and personality.

For the Netflix series, Faye’s costume was changed to make her more practical and comfortable during her bounty-hunting adventures.

While longtime anime fans adore the original Faye, there’s no denying Pineda gives the character her own unique spin.

This Faye is more relatable than her anime counterpart because she is more grounded.

Anastasia will be remembered by fans of the original Cowboy Bebop.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.