5 Easiest Healthy New Year Recipes from Ree Drummond

5 Easy Healthy New Year’s Recipes from Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond has a collection of quick and healthy recipes to get you started in the new year.

Five of The Pioneer Woman’s healthiest recipes are bursting with vegetables and far from boring.

Drummond’s sheet pan meal combines salad and roasted vegetables.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, Drummond showed viewers how to make her sheet pan salad.

“I’m going to roast the vegetables and then turn everything into a big salad when it comes out of the oven,” Drummond said.

With tahini, olive oil, maple syrup, salt, water, and lemon juice, she makes a simple dressing.

She piles arugula, goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, and honey-roasted pistachios over the vegetables and drizzles on the dressing when they’re done.

On the Food Network website, you can find the full recipe.

Drummond discovered a quick way to make stir fry more hearty without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

She uses shrimp, which cooks quickly, so the entire meal can be ready in under ten minutes.

Drummond cooks shrimp over high heat in a skillet with oil and butter.

On an episode of The Pioneer Woman, she said, “That’s part of what makes this meal so quick.”

“Everything cooks in a flash.”

She cooks zucchini, corn, and red grape tomatoes briefly after removing the shrimp, then adds salt and pepper before returning the shrimp to the pan.

The Pioneer Woman star serves the stir fry on a platter with fresh basil and parmesan shavings, as well as a squeeze of lemon.

“Honestly, lemon juice is what makes this dish,” she stated.

“It really freshens it up.”

In a 2014 Pioneer Woman blog post, Drummond expressed her love for Cobb Salad.

She wrote, “I love Cobb salads because there’s so much glorious goodness going on: crisp greens, yummy chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato.”

“And then there’s the creamy blue cheese dressing to tie it all together.”

“Heaven on a plate!” exclaims the narrator.

Drummond arranges romaine, iceberg, and bibb lettuces on three different sections of a platter to display her cobb salad.

Then she arranges the toppings in neat rows on the lettuce (chicken, eggs, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles).

She tops it with sliced green onions…

