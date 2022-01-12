5 Facts About Justin May, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s New Boyfriend

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has started dating Justin May after her divorce from Christian Biscardi.

Giancola sparked rumors that she had called off her engagement in early 2021 after she was seen multiple times without her engagement ring.

Fans were left wondering about the Jersey Shorealum’s relationship status after she deleted all of her Biscardi-related posts from social media.

After two years of dating, the reality star got engaged to Biscardi in 2020, but the couple later announced their split.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the twosome “split amicably” after Giancola announced her single status via a TikTok video in July 2021.

At the time, the insider observed, “There was no drama.”

“They had planned to marry in 2020, but Covid intervened, forcing them to reschedule.”

They eventually just called it a day.”

When Giancola posted a photo of herself with May with the caption “Thankful” in November 2021, she hinted that she had moved on in her personal life. A month later, the New Jersey native shared an adorable photo of the couple under a Christmas tree.

Her former costars teased that they were still hoping to see Giancola make a cameo on the spinoff show shortly after she made her romance with May official.

“I’m surprised she hasn’t returned yet,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Us in January 2022, adding that “you never know” when it comes to Giancola making an appearance.

When the two met on the set of Jersey Shore in 2009, the MTV personality was previously linked to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Another source told Us that after the couple split up in 2014, the jewelry designer had no plans to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered in 2018.

“Everyone was invited, but Sammi was the only one who declined.”

One of the main reasons for this was that she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” an insider told Us at the time.

“She didn’t want to watch TV and had been enjoying her life.”

