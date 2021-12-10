5 Fan Theories About the Mysterious Rolex Watch in Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’

5 Theories About the Mysterious Rolex Watch in Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’

During the final two episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye, there are a number of mysteries to solve, and the Disney(plus) show has just added another.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) discuss a Rolex watch they thought was destroyed years ago during a conversation.

Clint and Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) are on the hunt for the Rolex, which is also sought by the Tracksuit Mafia in Hawkeye Episode 4.

Viewers have several theories as to why the watch is so important and who it belongs to.

[WARNING: This article contains Hawkeye Episode 4 spoilers.]

Who Plays Young Maya Lopez in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 on Disney(plus)?

Fans have been waiting for Kingpin to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Hawkeye introduced Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) faceless Uncle in episode three.

The news that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could make an appearance soon has only heightened that optimism.

Many fans are wondering if the Rolex watch belongs to Kingpin, who is expected to appear in Hawkeye.

It would make sense for Kingpin to try to reclaim his own Rolex if he is the Big Bad of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Of course, that doesn’t explain why he misplaced it, or Clint’s suggestion that he once worked with the watch’s owner.

Clint could have ties to someone connected to the mob.

His desire to assist that person in remaining undercover, however, makes it seem unlikely that the watch’s owner is a bad guy.

Jeremy Renner, star of ‘Hawkeye,’ says he’ll never watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ again.

Another theory is that the Rolex mentioned in Hawkeye Episode 4 was once owned by Tony Stark.

We know Tony had part of an Iron Man suit stored inside of a watch, according to Men’s Health, because of Captain America: Civil War.

That appears to be something that people selling Avengers gear at a secret auction would be interested in.

It’d also make sense if Clint was aware of the situation.

The only problem with this theory is that Clint refers to the watch’s owner as if they are still alive.

He tells Kate that his “friend” has “stepped away from the game,” but he never implies that he or she has died.

That’s interesting…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.