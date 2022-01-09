5 Fan Theories About What Happens to Dexter Morgan in the Finale of “Dexter: New Blood”

The Dexter: New Blood finale, according to showrunner Clyde Phillips, will be “surprising, inevitable, and it’ll blow up the Internet” (via TVLine).

Fans predict what will happen to Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) in the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Fans of Dexter can watch the finale of New Blood on the Showtime app starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan.

a.

On January 9, “Sins of the Father” will premiere on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.

9 in the year 2022.

“I just want Dexter to live happily ever after after killing people with his son,” one Dexter Reddit user said.

“I know it’s all about to fall apart, but the fact that Harrison (Jack Alcott) and Dexter can finally communicate honestly is so f****** awesome,” says the author.

Dexter left Miami and his son Harrison behind at the end of the first Dexter series to pursue a career as a logger in Oregon.

Dexter is living a new life in upstate New York in Dexter: New Blood, but he reconnects with Harrison and reveals the secret of his “dark passenger.” Some fans want Dexter to take Harrison back to Miami, where it all began in the season 9 finale.

Can the truth triumph over a relationship built on lies? pic.twitter.com3z4rj6tHjS

“I don’t know why,” another Reddit user writes, “but I honestly believe Dexter (and Harrison) will end up back in Miami, possibly with Dexter resuming his old job.”

Dexter got away with murdering bad people for eight seasons thanks to Harry’s code.

Some fans believe that trend will continue for Dexter in the season 9 finale.

“I reckon Angela [Julia Jones] will see Molly [Jamie Chung] (and all the other girls) in the glass cases and realize the world needs a Dexter,” another Redditor writes.

“She will let him and Harrison leave, but only on the condition that they never return to Iron Lake.”

We’ll get a monologue about how Dexter no longer wants to hide and how proud he is of his son,” this fan predicts.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

The truth is powerful, but can it overcome a relationship built on lies? pic.twitter.com/3z4rj6tHjS — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) January 4, 2022