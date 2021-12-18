5 Horrifying ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Guardian Concept Art Pieces Inspired by HP Lovecraft Instead of Nintendo

Despite the fact that many gamers consider Nintendo to be the creator of ‘PG’ titles such as Super Mario or The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, the company has dabbled in the darker side of things.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was the first game in the series to take a darker turn.

Nintendo nearly pushed it even further after seeing Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuardian concept art.

Here are four terrifying Guardian designs that belong in an HP Lovecraft story rather than battling Link.

The ‘Guardian Stalker’ in concept art for TheLegend of Zelda:Breath of the WildGuardian closely resembles enemies in the final games.

However, there are a few key differences in the art.

Its ‘feet’ come to a point as the leg arches more.

This gives the Guardians a spider-like appearance.

Please accept my sincere apologies for indulging in one of my guilty pleasures.

I’ve purchased several books about various videogames solely for the purpose of looking at concept art.

Did you know what Eileen’s set looked like without her cloak, or what the guardians for BOTW looked like during testing? pic.twitter.comFQXxXqHT9T

Seeing a mechanical spider scamper toward them might cause players to panic, as if the frantic piano did not cause them to panic when a Guardian’s laser targeted Link.

It was, however, preferable to a terrifying concept art piece.

Creating a Champion, a chapter in The Legend of Zelda book for Breath of the Wild, revealed dozens of discarded ideas and concepts.

And some fans wish they could have stayed.

pic.twitter.com5eVs37Gmt8 pondering the terrifying botw guardian concept art

Four Guardians from Breath of the Wild are depicted on one page.

A beast with no mechanical parts appears in the top right corner.

Link was dwarfed by a bulbous spider with at least six eyes strewn across its body and encased in chains.

BOTW may have become the worst game for arachnophobes if Nintendo had gone ahead with the design.

In the top left corner of the Breath of the Wild Guardian concept art, there is a completely different design.

It has a long, stick-like body and a beak that is incredibly pointed.

Stranger still, it only had three legs, two in front and one behind.

Even without seeing it, just imagining the creature in motion is terrifying.

Perhaps it could have been a one-off Zelda boss, only appearing once.

One more…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Welcome to a guilty pleasure of mine. I have bought several books about various videogames just to oggle at concept art. Like for instance, did you know what Eileen’s set looks like without her cloak? Or did you know what the guardians looked like for BOTW in testing? pic.twitter.com/FQXxXqHT9T — (@BloodyHalfbreed) December 26, 2020

thinking about the terrifying botw guardian concept art pic.twitter.com/5eVs37Gmt8 — miph a (@VahRutaPilot) June 23, 2021

The original concept art for the BotW guardians was hardcore and I’m sad we got the robo-octopusses now pic.twitter.com/HXPvT4v0wv — Issa Rose (xe/xer) (@SpidermomIssa) June 19, 2019