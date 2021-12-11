5 of the Best UGG Slipper Alternatives — All for Less Than $50

5 of the Best UGG Slipper Alternatives for Less Than $50

We believe that the past year has demonstrated that cozy slippers are here to stay — not that we needed any more convincing.

Which brand comes to mind first when you think of fuzzy, cozy, cute slippers? Of course, UGG.

That’s the crux of the problem.

We adore UGGs, but their price tag tends to put them out of reach for many shoppers.

They’re so well-known for their cozy slippers, however, that shoppers aren’t aware of any other worthy slipper brands to investigate!

That’s where we (with the help of Zappos) come in.

There are plenty of other slipper brands and styles to choose from that are less than (dollar)50 at Zappos.

Faux-shearling is here to stay.

To get you started, we’ve chosen five pairs!

These ‘Chinchilla’ Slippers are made of leather.

Acorn is always a safe bet for slippers that aren’t too pricey.

This faux-fur Chinchilla pair has a suede-wrapped midsole and a faux-shearling lining.

Reviewers say these are their go-to gifting items because they know they’ll be a hit with everyone!

Zappos is currently offering the Acorn Moc in Chinchilla for (dollar)45 with free shipping!

Designer Slippers

These slippers look like UGG Fuzzette slippers, but they’re actually Vince Camuto.

These are, like, designer straight up.

It’s on sale.

Is it possible that we’ve just won the lottery?

At Zappos, you can get the Vince Camuto Kortendie for (dollar)40 with free shipping (originally (dollar)49).

These Sheepskin Slippers are made of sheepskin.

Koolaburra is a UGG brand that offers affordable alternatives that are clearly just as cute.

This pair of slippers features a genuine sheepskin upper with faux-fur trim and lining, as well as a rubber outsole that allows you to wear them outside!

At Zappos, you can get the Koolaburra by UGG Milo (originally (dollar)60) for only (dollar)49.95 with free shipping!

These Moccasin Slippers are made of moccasin.

UGG moccasins typically cost around (dollar)100, but these Minnetonka slippers are less than half that price — and they have over 1,000 Zappos reviews.

Customers adore their faux-shearling lining and classic style!

At Zappos, you can get the Minnetonka Cally Slipper for just (dollar)45 with free shipping!

These Ultra-Plush Slippers are made from the softest materials available.

These are some examples.

