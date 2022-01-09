5 Reddit Theories About ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 That Are Actually Pretty Convincing

5 Reddit Theories About Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan’ That Are Actually Pretty Convincing

Season 4 of Attack on Titan will conclude the shonen anime, and the second batch of episodes will be released in January.

Those who have read Hajime Isayama’s manga already know what will happen.

Fans who have only seen the anime version of Attack on Titan are sharing their theories on Reddit, and some of them are pretty convincing.

Season 4B of ‘Attack on Titan’: Will the Anime Change the Manga’s Divided Ending?

During the first half of Attack on Titan Season 4, Eren Jaeger took a serious turn, and fans have taken to Reddit to discuss why.

According to one theory, he has a grand plan that goes beyond euthanizing all Eldians, and it could help eliminate the Titan Shifters for good.

Eren manages to steal the War Hammer Titan from Marley during the raid.

But what if that isn’t the only power he intends to gain before the end of time?

In season 4 part 2, one Redditor predicts Eren will try to consume all of the Titan Shifters:

“What if Eren wants to consume all Titans before killing himself, obliterating any chance of titan inheritance?”

Eren could strip Marley of its power over Paradis Island if he gathered all of the Titan Shifters, then killed himself or went into hiding.

This could explain why he’s become so estranged from Armin and Mikasa.

It’s also convenient that all the Shifters are in one place as the new episodes begin…

Annie is seen in the ice in the trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, implying that she will return before the end of the series.

But why? One Reddit user stated that she will assist Marley in the fight against Eren and Zeke:

Annie will be back in a few weeks.

I doubt she’ll remain crystalised indefinitely, especially given how much screen time she’s had with Armin.

I could see Galliard tracking her down and breaking her out with his jaw in order to enlist her assistance in defeating Eren (and Zeke) and completing their ‘goal.'”

In terms of Attack on Titan Reddit theories, this one is already half-confirmed: Annie appears to be returning.

It remains to be seen whether she will play a significant role in the final battle.

“OK, so we all know that Falco is the one who is most likely to inherit the Armored Titan (or Eren is just going to eat it), but where does that leave Gabi? My theory is that she will inherit the founding titan and become the thing she hated the most, possibly finally sympathizing with Eren.”

“I think The Marleyans have been feeding the Titan spinal fluid to the Eldian soldiers for quite some time now, and now that Zeke’s here, he’ll turn into his Titan then transform the Eldians into pure Titans and ambush the Survey Corps. Maybe Azumabito will aid him too.”

