5 Shows to Watch After ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

After you’ve finished Season 2, here are 5 shows to watch that are similar to ‘The Witcher.’

The Witcher premiered on Netflix in 2019, and now in its second season, it’s proving to be one of the best fantasy television shows in recent years.

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allen as Princess Cirilla of Cintra, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

It also has a lot of action and suspense, so viewers may be wondering what else they should watch after The Witcher Season 2.

Season 2 of The Witcher was released on Netflix in December.

Fans seem to like the direction the show is taking, as evidenced by the positive reviews.

It’s based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and features politics, magic, and a large cast of characters, all of which have been prominent in other successful fantasy adaptations.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when The Witcher Season 3 will be released.

Between outings, you’ll have plenty of time to kill.

So, once fans of The Witcher have finished the new episodes, what shows can they watch?

Those new to fantasy television will find it relatively easy to transition from The Witcher to Game of Thrones, especially if they didn’t watch the latter when it first aired.

The HBO adaptation is frequently darker than the Netflix adaptation.

They do, however, share a few similarities.

For one thing, Game of Thrones has a lot of political maneuvering, which will no doubt appeal to fans of The Witcher’s political maneuvering.

If the plotting of Nilfgaard and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers appeals to you, the battle for the Iron Throne is likely to do the same.

Game of Thrones is a great place to look for well-written women in a fantasy story.

Characters like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), as well as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), are just as complex and compelling as Ciri and Yennefer.

Game of Thrones, despite its divisive series finale, laid the groundwork for shows like The Witcher.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you should, as well as the other series on this list.

HBO Max currently has Game of Thrones available for viewing.

The Wheel of Time has recently joined the ranks of fantasy TV shows such as The Witcher, and it’s quickly gaining popularity.

