5 Things Fans Despise About ‘The Young and the Restless’

5 Things Fans Hate About ‘The Young and the Restless’

Since 1973, fans have been entertained by The Young and the Restless’ romance and drama.

Viewers have tuned in over the years to see the latest drama in the lives of the Newmans and Abbotts.

Despite the fact that the show is still one of the most popular daytime serials, interest is starting to wane.

The iconic soap opera has five flaws that fans have come to despise.

The Young and the Restless can tell multiple stories thanks to its large ensemble cast of over 30 people.

Fans have noticed, however, that the show appears to favor certain characters based on their screen time.

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have been prominently featured onscreen over the last two years.

Fans Want Lily to Dump Billy on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The constant focus on Adam and Billy, despite the fact that they are two of the show’s leading men, is excessive.

Fans have had enough of the men’s never-ending feud and believe Billy should let go of his animosity toward Adam.

Unfortunately for viewers, it appears that they will be seeing more of the two as their current storyline progresses.

The Young and the Restless, like other soap operas, is known for its wild storylines.

The show has had a history of bad storylines, which has continued with its recent plots.

Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) surrogacy is a current storyline that has been criticized by fans.

Mariah Carey Kidnaps Dominic on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), the Newman heiress’s husband, desired a child.

Abby, on the other hand, was unable to carry a child, and Chance discovered he was unable to have children.

While Chance was away on his mission, Abby and her friends continued to work on their plan to start a family.

Abby’s surrogate was Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) donated his sperm.

The entire plot was perplexing and disappointing from beginning to end.

With a custody battle brewing between Abby, Devon, and Mariah, things are about to get even more complicated.

Over the years, The Young and the Restless has produced a slew of famous couples.

Victor and Nikki Newman (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) are still the most famous couple in Hollywood.

Despite the numerous successful pairings, there have been a number of…

