5 Things to Know About Charlie Wilson, the Guy Julianne Hough Was Seen Kissing

Julianne Hough was spotted kissing a new man a year after divorcing Brooks Laich — but who is her rumored new love interest, Charlie Wilson?

On Friday, November 19, the former Dancing With the Stars judge, 33, and the model were caught stealing kisses in Los Angeles.

The two were dressed casually as they went to pick up some green juices.

Wilson wore a bright green T-shirt and sneakers, while Hough wore baggy sweatpants and fuzzy sandals.

After three years of marriage, the Safe Haven actress and her ex, Laich, 38, announced their divorce in May 2020.

“We have taken the time we needed to come to our decision to separate,” the two said in a joint statement.

“We have a great deal of love and respect for one another, and we will continue to lead from our hearts.”

Moving forward, we respectfully request your patience and consideration for our privacy.”

Hough filed for divorce from the former hockey player five months later, but the couple has yet to finalize their divorce. They began dating in 2013 and married in July 2017 after an almost two-year engagement.

After their breakup in May 2020, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hough and Laich “argued a lot,” adding, “[They] just had different viewpoints on important issues.”

[They were] attempting to separate themselves from one another and deal with any issues that had become exasperating while married.”

Laich began a “new stage” of his life in the new year with a cryptic Instagram post.

“I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities derived from the sport I spent my life playing.

On January 20, 2020, the former pro athlete wrote on Instagram, “Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc…”

“And while I am all of those things, they do not define me or bind me.

I’m looking forward to shedding old identities and beginning a new chapter in my life in 2020.”

In August, Laich made it official on Instagram with Icelandic athlete Katrn Tanja Davsdóttiri, but Hough hasn’t been in a confirmed relationship since then.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

5 Things to Know About Charlie Wilson, the Man Julianne Hough Was Seen Kissing