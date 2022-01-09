5 Things to Know About New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Star Steven McBee

5 Things to Know About Steven McBee, One of the New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Stars

A new millionaire, a new year.

On the new reality show Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Steven McBee is one of two men looking for love.

The show is a reboot of the original Joe Millionaire, which debuted in January 2003 and followed a group of women as they competed for the love of a wealthy man.

There are two eligible bachelors looking for love in the new version, but only one is wealthy.

On For Richer or Poorer, Steven, 27, will star alongside fellow “millionaire” Kurt Sowers, and the show will premiere on Thursday, January 6.

While fans of the original series are eager to see how the new one compares, the new bachelors are unfamiliar with the source material for their show.

“We had no idea what the original show was,” Steven told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the premiere of the show.

“When they said, ‘This is the reincarnation of Joe Millionaire,’ I was like, ‘Great, who is Joe? What is Joe Millionaire?’ I had no idea.”

The original Joe Millionaire was a ratings hit, but it also drew criticism because the contestants were told a lie about the nonexistent fortune of lead Evan Marriott.

For Richer or Poorer, according to the new bachelors, isn’t so deceptive.

To begin with, the women are aware that only one of them has a high net worth.

“There isn’t a single lie told in this remake,” Steven told Us.

“They’re well aware that one of us is wealthier than the other.”

They just don’t know which is which, which shouldn’t be a problem in the grand scheme of things.”

Kurt, for one, is unconcerned about the series’ critics.

He told Us, “There’ll always be critics.”

“I’m not sure I want to correct them in their criticism.”

Both of the new Joes maintain a low online profile, but the essentials are available.

Kurt is the CEO of a development organization in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Steven is the president of a farm and cattle company in Gallatin, Missouri — and neither of them is a fan of reality television.

Steven told Us, “I used to think everything was always fake.”

