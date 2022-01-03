5 Things to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Teddi Wright, Who Clayton Echard Kissed on Night 1

Teddi Wright will be introduced to Bachelor Nation on Monday, January 3 in the season 26 premiere of The Bachelor, and Clayton Echard is already smitten with her.

“I’m not sure what it is.”

Clayton, 28, told Teddi, 24, in a teaser from the season premiere on Saturday, January 1.

“This is crazy.”

After stepping out of the limo, Teddi made a strong impression on Clayton, prompting the two to share a kiss on night one.

“Kissing Teddi makes me feel like I’m on Cloud 9.”

In the teaser, the former football player said, “Cloud 10, if you can even get there,” as the rest of his suitors watched in disbelief at the makeout moment.

“I mean, I got a sense of it.

Wow, that was incredible.

“It gives me chills.”

While the other women in the house aren’t pleased with Teddi’s smooch with the Bachelor, her bold move isn’t all that surprising given her ABC bio.

According to her network bio, “Teddi is all about that instant connection and is looking for someone who won’t be intimidated when she asks hard-hitting questions on the first date.”

“While Teddi is all about deep connections, she also wants a man who can have a good time with her and won’t mind joining her for a late-night skinny dip!”

The Southern California native is described as a hopeless romantic who is “ready to meet her soul mate” but “has no interest in settling just to settle.”

According to ABC, the nurse is “ready for the real thing” and simply wants to “share her heart with someone who truly deserves it,” but only time will tell whether Clayton is The One.

Teddi teased her reality TV debut last month via social media, revealing that she was “terrified of ladybugs” as a child.

“Happy Monday!” she captioned a clip from the upcoming season on December 27. “And speaking of Mondays… tune in NEXT Monday, Jan 3 on @bachelorabc to possibly see a familiar face,” she added.

“As well as seeing if they’ll let me’steal’ him (hashtag)thebachelor.”

Teddi is seen interrupting another woman’s time with Clayton while wearing a sultry black dress in the teaser.

She asked in the video, “Can I steal you?”

