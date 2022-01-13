5 Things to Know About TikTok’s “Hype House” Star Vinnie Hacker

Vinnie Hacker became a breakout star after Netflix’s Hype House reality show premiered, and he’s now taking over the TikTok world.

The internet personality, who hails from Seattle, Washington, is “a nerd trapped in a hot sexy summer boy’s body,” as fellow Hype House star Alex Warren put it in the show’s trailer.

Hacker debuted in the Hype House in January 2021 after a brief stint in the Sway Gaming House.

The house’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the teen with the caption, “Welcome Vinnie!” at the time.

Hacker was revealed to be a main cast member of the Hype House series months later.

The TikTok collective announced in August 2020 that they were planning to film their own reality show.

Members of the Hype House then announced on social media in April 2021 that the show had been picked up by Netflix.

“I’ve never been interested in being on social media.”

In the third episode of Hype House, Hacker explained, “It just took off pretty quickly as soon as I started TikTok.”

“Due to thirst traps, I blew up.”

The eight-part series, which debuted earlier this month, introduced viewers to members of TikTok’s biggest content house and demonstrated that life on the internet isn’t always as simple as it appears.

The Hype House, which rose to prominence in late 2019, was founded by Thomas Petrou and is a revolving door of influencers who join the group to expand their platform.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Chase Hudson (Lil Huddy), among others, were all members of the Hype House before leaving to pursue their own careers.

The Hype House season finale featured clips from a YouTube video posted by Petrou, 23, in October 2021, in which he revealed that several members of the Hype House had decided to leave the mansion they shared together.

Hacker, for one, would remain in their Moorpark, California, residence.

During the Hype House show, Hacker explained, “Everyone in this house is like a brother or sister.”

“They’re some of the closest people I know with whom I can share my feelings.”

