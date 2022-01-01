5 Things to Watch in 2022 from ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

5 Things to Look Out For in 2022, According to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In 2022, The Bold and the Beautiful will ring with plenty of explosive storytelling.

The return of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) to the CBS soap opera in 2021 was a huge year for the show.

In the coming year, they’ll have their work cut out for them, but it’ll be exciting.

Let’s look at five storylines to keep an eye on in 2022.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon rekindling their romance in 2022 is an exciting storyline to anticipate.

Since Deacon’s return, The Bold and the Beautiful has teased a reunion.

Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage is strained by Deacon’s presence.

Brooke claims to love Ridge, but she can’t seem to get her mind off Deacon.

When the person you’re thinking about catches you daydreaming (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com2yvGlKZwKU

Spoilers for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Brooke and Ridge Are Splitting Due to Deacon

Brooke and Deacon could succumb to temptation sooner rather than later, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Brooke’s nonalcoholic drink is replaced with actual liquor by Sheila, and Ms.

On New Year’s Eve, Logan will be alone and inebriated.

Deacon makes a check on her while Ridge is away.

The two reminisce about their past experiences and may revert to old habits.

Brooke and Deacon will rekindle their romance in 2022, nearly two decades after their affair began.

The Bold and the Beautiful will have a lot of reunions in 2022.

Ridge will seek solace from ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) as his marriage to Brooke is about to implode.

When Taylor returned, fans knew there would be a Tridge reunion.

Viewers are smitten by Ridge and Taylor’s chemistry after seeing their recent interactions.

The couple’s attraction will grow as they spend more time together.

Fans will have to wait and see when and how they reunite, though.

Sheila didn’t waste any time in causing issues for her son, Dr.

Tanner Novlan’s John “Finn” Finnegan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Steffy Forrester

Sheila, on the other hand, has moved on from Steffy and is looking for a new victim.

Brooke has replaced Sheila as Sheila’s biggest foe, and Deacon is caught in the middle.

Sheila is irritated by this…

