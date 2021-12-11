5 Things You Forgot About the Pilot Episode of “Dexter”

Dexter is back for the revival after a long wait.

Dexter: New Blood is a hit with fans who want to know what happened to Dexter Morgan 10 years after the finale.

Nothing, however, beats a great show’s first few seasons.

It’s always fun to go back in time and see how things started.

These 5 things from the pilot episode are probably forgotten by fans.

The first episode begins with flashbacks to Dexter’s childhood.

In one scene, a young Dexter confesses to his adoptive father Harry that he killed the neighbor’s dog.

Dexter explains that the dog wouldn’t stop barking and was keeping his ailing mother awake.

Apart from the dog, Harry claims to have discovered bones from other animals killed by Dexter.

As the episode progresses, Harry begins to teach the code to a young Dexter.

In the first episode, Dexter passes Maria LaGuerta and she winks at him.

“I wish she would stop.

“It’s one of those mating rituals,” Dexter muses.

In another scene, LaGuerta flirtatiously invites Dexter to her office, prompting Deb to ask, “Are you boning her?” LaGuerta also appears to be more open to Dexter’s ideas than his sister Deb.

LaGuerta tells Dexter to call her “Maria” instead of Lieutenant because she laughs a little too hard at his jokes.

It’s odd to see LaGuerta flirting with Dexter when the plotline about her having a crush on him was quickly dropped later in the series.

Dexter’s girlfriend, then his wife, and the mother of his son, Rita, became well-known and loved by fans.

Her violent death at the hands of the Trinity Killer was one thing they couldn’t forget.

Many fans, on the other hand, are likely to forget Dexter and Rita’s first encounter.

Dexter’s inner monologue explains that Deb saved Rita’s life on a domestic call and introduced them when he picks her up for their date.

Rita and Dexter have been dating for six months when the series begins.

Dexter finds Debra Morgan working a case undercover as a sex worker when she first appears.

Deb is obsessed with getting out of Vice and into Homicide, but LaGuerta keeps getting in the way.

Laguerta dismisses her even when she has a good suggestion.

Deb appears to be a little…

