5 ways to save the planet from home

Earth Day will be a little different this year, but there is still a lot going on.

Even if the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, there are some concrete things you can do from home to help the planet celebrate the 50th anniversary of this event. None of them take a lot of time or money, but when you do them you can take actions that can feel like an overwhelming problem.

Here are some ideas:

5 minutes or less: Sign the Leonardo DiCaprio petition

The well-known environmental activist asks people to stop selling wild animals for consumption. Several nature conservation organizations are in favor of this step because it protects both animals and humans. “The commercial trade in wild land animals provides the perfect opportunity for pathogens that have developed with animals to jump to new hosts – humans – and spread to a globalized population,” the petition website said. Sponsors also say ending this practice is crucial to prevent future pandemics like COVID-19.

$ 10: Donate to the organization behind Earth Day

Earth Day Network, which proudly claims to have emerged from the first Earth Day event in 1970, accepts donations of just $ 10 to support its mission to support tens of thousands of groups with one voice to organize the environment. While on the website, you can learn about the special day’s story, download a photo that you can use on social media (like the one below), and Earth Day Live with Zac Efron and Van Jones, musical performances and music hear hourly calls for action on April 22nd.

20 minutes: Listen to Jameela Jamil tell the story of Greta Thunberg

Find out more about environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Earth Day. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images)

Let yourself be inspired in an entertaining episode by the 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg Good night stories for rebel girls: the podcast. Based on New York Times Thunberg’s series, the best-selling children’s book series, explains why and how the teenager became a passionate defender of the planet. It started with Thunberg convincing the people she was closest to. “Her most important victory came when she persuaded her mother to stop flying in 2016,” Jamil tells the audience. “It was a big deal because Malena’s career depended on traveling far. Malena’s decision showed that someone’s goals were more pressing than the planet.” People who are better informed about climate change, including the origins of Thunberg’s dedication to the cause, can make Earth Day more every day.

$ 30: Sponsor a beehive

If you can save the cost of a couple of lunches, you can change a family’s life – and help the planet. The non-profit organization Heifer International, which works to fight hunger and poverty worldwide, will provide a beehive with honey bees for a struggling family in exchange for your donation. The bees produce honey, wax and pollen that the family can sell, but there is another reason to contribute. “Honeybees are essential for healthy plants and their rapid decline threatens global food security,” says Heifer.

An hour or more: Start an online fundraiser

At Water.org, co-founded by Matt Damon, the organizers will guide you through the creation of your own fundraiser to help you provide safe and clean drinking water around the world. The global nonprofit provides inspiration and examples of things others have done, from soda stands to yoga classes to movie nights (on your birthday or not). Once you’ve selected an activity, the organization beloved by Bono, Jessica Biel, and Justin Timberlake offers printable flyers and graphics that you can share on social media to be successful.

