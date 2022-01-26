50 Cent Offered Alix Lapri the Role of Effie on the Spot in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Finally, Alix Lapri’s Effie Morales (Power Book II: Ghost) gets her due in Power Book II: Ghost.

She’s been on the outskirts of Tariq St. for quite some time.

For a long time, she has been a major pillar in Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) life.

She is not only one of the few people in his life whom he now trusts, but she also knows him better than anyone else.

Effie first appeared on the show Power.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the executive producer of Power Universe, offered Lapri the part on the spot.

Tariq and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) first met Effie when they were both in high school at Choate.

Before attempting to cut her out of their amateur drug business, they brought her in.

In retaliation, Effie arrested the men, had them expelled from the company, and took over the company for herself.

Now, the trio has reconnected during their college years and has resumed their collaboration.

Effie and Tariq have also reconnected romantically.

Her official character description reads, “Effie Morales, a Yale student no stranger to drama.”

“And in her quest for financial freedom through drug dealing, she encounters stiff competition in the form of her former Choate classmates Tariq and Brayden.”

When Effie decides to reunite with Tariq and Brayden, she’ll have to decide where her loyalties lie: with herself and herself alone, or with people who have repeatedly shown their true colors.”

‘Riq appears to have bounced back quickly.

Lapri first appeared on Power in 2019.

In the 2018 drama Den of Thieves, she collaborated with 50 Cent.

When Courtney Kemp, the executive producer and creator of Power Universe, was looking for someone to play Effie, 50 Cent knew who to call.

She told TV Insider, “A lot of people don’t know about when I first auditioned for Den of Thieves.”

“I received a callback.

“Hold on a second,” the director [Christian Gudegast] says as he walks away after I finish.

As soon as he walked into the room, he was like.

It’s unheard of for someone to say, “Yeah, she’s the one.”

He was always super from the beginning…

