50 Cent’s first-season salary was revealed on ‘BMF’ by Rick Ross.

On ‘BMF,’ Rick Ross revealed 50 Cent’s first-season salary.

50 Cent is an executive producer on Starz’s hit series BMF, which tells the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s rise to become the most famous Black Mafia Family in history.

While “BMF” is known to stand for Black Mafia Family, rapper Rick Ross released a song called “BMF” in 2010 that stands for “Blowin’ Money Fast” and is still one of Ross’ calling cards today.

While the title of 50 Cent’s TV show has nothing to do with Ross’ song, it’s no secret that 50 and Ross have had a long-standing feud.

Ross faced 2 Chainz in an unforgettable Verzuz battle in 2020.

Ross discussed the possibility of doing another Verzuz battle with 50 in a December 2021 interview with GQ.

“Do you think he’d do a Verzuz with Rozay?”

“I mean, you have to ask yourself honestly if he’d come and stand next to Rozay in the arena or wherever?” Ross inquired.

“It’s really your question, isn’t it?”

I don’t think it’s even a question of whether or not I’d do it.

“That s*** light,” says the narrator.

Ross didn’t doubt his abilities when asked if he thought 50 Cent would be easy work in a Verzuz.

“Now, come on.

“I aided his show’s viewership,” he explained.

“He didn’t do anything on TV, man.”

The Miami-bred rapper then allegedly paid 50 a backhanded compliment by revealing how much money he earned from executive producing BMF.

“Man, I saw the first [episode of BMF]and I was just trying to support my homie [Big] Meech and the n****s on the street,” he said.

I could put [my problems with 50]aside.

I’m guessing he made a quarter million dollars over the course of the season.

I’m glad he was able to secure that quarter.”

Ross insisted it wasn’t a joke when the interviewer began to laugh.

“You know what he made, don’t you?”

He asked, “Why are you laughing so loudly?”

“But, look, I know he made $250k over the course of the season, and that’s impressive.”

“Tell him I congratulated him.”

50 Cent has appeared in a number of television shows, including BMF.

In which he both executive produced and starred,

